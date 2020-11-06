Accenture, Deloitte, IBM named top APAC Salesforce partners

Global system integrators like Accenture, Deloitte, IBM have been named Asia-Pacific’s top Salesforce implementation partners, research from IDC has suggested.

The research firm identified two categories of top Salesforce partners in the region, with “leaders” placed ahead of “major players”.

IDC said Wipro subsidiary Appirio, Accenture, Deloitte, IBM, Infosys and PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) are the leaders in Asia-Pacific. They are followed by major players Capgemini, Cognizant, DXC and NTT Data.

IDC said Salesforce saw “tremendous” growth in adoption across Asia-Pacific and that the region is now a key strategic region contributing to the vendor’s overall growth.

However, the research firm said the services ecosystem around Salesforce implementation was expected to grow as fast or even grow faster than Salesforce itself.

IDC said the implementation of Salesforce solutions have become increasingly complex, citing Salesforce’s growing product portfolio — like the additions of Tableau, MuleSoft, Vlocity, work.com and more — and the vendor’s alignment of go-to-market to the major cloud players, so enterprise customers bank on the experience of Salesforce channel partners.

"Salesforce Implementation partners continue to make strategic investments to bolster capabilities in the Asia/Pacific region,” IDC Asia Pacific senior market analyst for software and services Rijo George Thomas said.

“The success, however, will be dictated by the implementation partner's focus in creating differentiated and immersive experiences by: tailoring the growing portfolio of Salesforce solutions to the customer's respective industry; attaching localized support services; and extending innovations on the Salesforce platform to fit long term business needs."