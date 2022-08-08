Accenture, Deloitte, TCS top Gartner's cloud IT transformation providers list

Channel partner giants like Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) are some of the biggest and best public cloud IT transformation providers across the globe, according to a new report by Gartner.

However, depending on the cloud transformation use case—such as modernising legacy applications and the ability to share knowledge to customers during IT transformation—the worldwide market leaders vary.

IT research firm Gartner recently scored and ranked the top 20 cloud transformation service providers that includes some of the largest MSPs, system integrators and channel partners with its new 2022 Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services report.

Cloud transformation key findings

One of the key findings in Gartner’s new report is that cloud transformation services offered by MSPs, system integrators and cloud service providers are more readily available than ever.

This is a reaction to the significant 41 percent annual growth in infrastructure as-a-service (IaaS) and platform as-a-service (PaaS) cloud services in 2021.

Another finding from Gartner is that business outcome models are increasingly being sought by clients and can be now delivered by many providers. Shorter payment transactions, time to market and increased customer engagement are just a few of the outcomes now being offered, Gartner said.

Gartner’s scoring system

Gartner ranks each company on a scoring basis from 1.0 to 5.0.

Companies are scored in several areas including their cloud-native and DevSecOps capabilities, as well as their professional and managed services abilities.

Gartner’s Critical Capabilities for Public Cloud IT Transformation Services report offers insight specifically focusing on public cloud transformation, with partners needing to hold specializations or certifications from the likes Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud and/or Microsoft Azure.

The leading companies that made Gartner’s deliver positive business impacts born from IT transformation with customer engagements being application-led compared to infrastructure-led.

Other key aspects Gartner took into consideration when scoring these companies were their cloud-native engineering, application development, multi-cloud and security compliance capabilities. Companies also needed to show large professional and managed services revenues, skilled employees, and customer-base.

CRN US breaks down the top 10 companies that captured Gartner’s highest scores in each of the five use case categories.

Scores for agile migration use case

Deloitte: 3.65

Accenture: 3.63

Capgemini: 3.34

TCS: 3.34

HCL Technologies: 3.29

Hexaware: 3.16

SMX: 3.05

NTT Data: 3.02

Wipro: 2.98

Hitachi Vantara: 2.84

Deloitte edged out Accenture to rank No. 1 for Gartner’s agile migration use case with a score of 3.65.

For this use case, Gartner said an agile, cloud-native application life cycle is of the highest priority, especially for high-usage applications.

Deloitte is a global company with 80 percent transformative cloud services clients. Deloitte’s services around agile migration are rapidly deployable, with an evolving breadth of insight-generating functionality. Gartner said it achieves for its clients, on average, a six-month migration timeline for estates over 500 workloads.

The No. 2 score at 3.63 was Accenture, who has global support for all major hyperscale clouds. It has conducted more large and complex workload migrations than almost any other provider using an automated factory-based approach supported by its proprietary tools.

Other notable companies outside of Gartner’s top 10 rankings for agile migration includes Atos, IBM, Tech Mahindra and Cognizant.

Scores for modernisation legacy applications use case

TCS: 3.44

Capgemini: 3.33

Hexaware: 3.32

Accenture: 3.28

Deloitte: 3.26

HCL Technologies: 3.16

Infosys: 3.10

NTT Data: 3.03

SMX: 3.01

Atos: 2.98

TCS received the highest score of 3.44 for modernisation of legacy applications use case, followed by Capgemini at 3.33 and Hexaware at 3.32.

For this use case, Gartner said customers have legacy applications that are not cloud-native and need the improved scalability, elasticity, flexibility and reliability public cloud offers.

TCS has a track record of application modernization with specific proof points in banking and retail. The company has mainframe modernization experience with over 300 million lines of code ported. TCS has 45,000 individual certifications as well as 70 percent cloud developers driving transformation, according to Gartner.

For No. 2 Capgemini, Gartner said the company has a long history of support for legacy applications and has translated that into a strong capability for application modernization. It leads with analytics and accelerators, but has relatively low certifications on cloud and cloud-native client engagements.

Other notable companies outside of Gartner’s top 10 rankings for modernisation of legacy applications include Wipro, IBM, Cloud4C and Cognizant.

Score for enabling, monitoring and optimisation use case

Deloitte: 3.61

Accenture: 3.33

Hexaware: 3.19

HCL Technologies: 3.18

Capgemini: 3.13

TCS: 3.12

SMX: 2.88

NTT Data: 2.87

Infosys: 2.86

Atos: 2.81

Deloitte stands above the rest of the pack with a score of 3.61 for Gartner’s enabling, monitoring and optimisation use case.

For this use case, Gartner said MSPs must have considerable experience in migrating, monitoring and optimizing their client’s environments by using multiple frameworks, tools and standard ITSM practices.

Deloitte has developed its own comprehensive integrated automation tools as part of its cloud management platform. The company has over 10,000 prebuilt automation artifacts, 20,000 global automation resources, and over 55 percent of incidents resolved by automation.

Accenture had the second-highest score of 3.33. The company’s managed services capability uses over one-third of staff, owning a strong cloud management platform and automation in many areas.

Other notable companies outside of Gartner’s top 10 rankings for enabling, monitoring and optimization include Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Despin Global and Cognizant.

Scores for strategic cloud transformation use case

Accenture: 3.37

Hexaware: 3.34

TCS: 3.34

Capgemini: 3.23

Infosys: 3.12

Deloitte: 3.08

HCL Technologies: 3.04

IBM: 2.99

Atos: 2.85

NTT Data: 2.82

Accenture held a slightly higher score of 3.37 for Gartner’s strategic cloud transformation category versus TCS and Hexaware who both scored 3.34.

For this use case, Gartner said customers have ambitions to transform its entire IT organization, application portfolio and infrastructure to be more agile in order to achieve strategic business outcomes.

Channel partner consolidator Accenture has strong professional services, generating an estimated three-quarters of its revenue from professional services engagements in the last year. The company supports clients in an agile and iterative manner via capabilities in big data and cloud analytics, and actively moves clients to PaaS and SaaS services.

TCS uses a three-horizon “crawl, walk, run” model to structure cloud transformation strategies: visualize the journey, validate with proof of concepts, then move into a co-innovate or co-create execution phase.

Hexaware provides strategic advice on cloud adoption working back from the client’s transformational aims. It then designs a cloud adoption approach that supports the required change, a different approach from its competitors.

Other notable companies outside of Gartner’s top 10 for strategic cloud transformation include SMX, Hitachi Vantara, Cognizant and Hanu.

Scores for knowledge share use case

Deloitte: 3.39

TCS: 3.30

Capgemini: 3.28

Hexaware: 3.20

HCL Technologies: 3.18

Accenture: 3.16

SMX: 3.08

NTT Data: 3.01

Infosys: 2.92

Atos: 2.90

Deloitte claimed the top score from Gartner at 3.39 for knowledge-sharing, followed by TCS at 3.30 and Capgemini at 3.28.

For this use case, Gartner said MSPs are being asked to not only stand up agile transformative environments for their clients, but also share their knowledge along the way.

Deloitte has a mature approach to enabling DevOps with clients, and had 7,500 deals in the last year where it handled DevOps enablement for clients—the largest figure of any provider in Gartner’s report. The company also has a progressive talent management vision that combines professional development programs and well-defined diversity and inclusion programs.

No. 2 TCS is starting to focus heavily on knowledge-sharing in response to clients, but has little experience to date. It has implemented DevOps enablement for 455 clients, according to Gartner.

Other notable companies outside of Gartner’s top 10 rankings for knowledge sharing include Tech Mahindra, Cloud4C, Wipro and Cognizant.

This article originally appeared at crn.com