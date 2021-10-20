Accenture deploys nCino banking OS software to Aussie neobank Judo Bank

Accenture has secured a contract to deploy nCino software to Australian neobank Judo Bank to upgrade its banking platform.

The platform will have nCino’s cloud-based Bank Operating System platform, which combines the digital engagement experience for Judo Bank’s customers and employees

Judo Bank, which calls itself a “challenger bank”, focuses on lending to small and medium-sized businesses and also offers personal term deposit offerings to consumers.

Judo Bank chief operating officer Lisa Frazier said nCino’s technology was a perfect fit with the bank as it sought to “bring back the craft” of relationship banking.

“Judo Bank's relationship-based model of getting to know our customers, understanding their business and building trust with them, regardless of their location, has been particularly critical during the pandemic,” Frazier said.

“At Judo Bank, our relationship bankers are passionate about our SME customers and spend quality time with them to deeply understand their business. However, their time is finite. Therefore the systems that support them need to take administration off their plate, support communications and generate fast decisions for customers.

“We’re really excited about the way nCino’s cutting-edge technology facilitates this approach – enhancing the way we continue to listen, support and provide finance to more of Australia’s SME businesses.”

nCino’s Bank Operating System combines a number of banking-specific processes, including customer relationship management (CRM), customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management and instant reporting capabilities. It also integrates with a bank’s core and transactional systems while replacing point solutions and manual processes.

Accenture said the integration of the nCino platform was run remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Accenture Australia managing director of financial services Laura Valmorbida said, “Regardless of geographic location, the fact remains that financial institutions must embrace changing customer dynamics and make their digital offerings their top priority.”

“Judo Bank’s successful cloud implementation helps it deliver an improved, tailored experience that will provide them a significant advantage in the market.”

nCino APAC general manager Mark Bernhardi said, “COVID-19 forced financial institutions to adapt to a new and critically important digital first market, which Judo Bank has embraced and is now realising the benefits of.”

“The partnership with Judo Bank and Accenture further underscores that it takes a culture of innovation and collaboration to enable a financial institution to continue to meet their customers' ongoing needs. We are so proud of the incredible teamwork from all three parties and are thrilled to continue our work with Judo Bank.”