Accenture deploys relocation assistance tech for Aussie Defence members

Accenture and relationship management software vendor Pegasystems have launched a new technology platform for the Australian Defence Force (ADF) to simplify the process of relocation on ADF members.

The platform, PostingConnect, includes a mobile app that provides greater visibility into the process of relocation for the nearly 20,000 Australian service members and their families who are required to relocate, either interstate or overseas.

The new product was designed to reduce the need for paperwork, administrative processes, and logistics that can be an extra burden during an already challenging time.

“We are proud to be working with the Department of Defence, alongside Pega, to implement this new capability that will create much needed efficiencies in the lives of service members and their families, and help provide a marked improvement in the posting experience of Defence personnel,” said Accenture global defence industry lead Matt Gollings.

“By focusing on human experience and streamlining burdensome administrative tasks, digital transformation initiatives such as PostingConnect, can reduce the strains of relocation and provide resources back to Defence through more efficient process.”

Accenture worked with the Department of Defence and ADF members to design, build, test, and deploy a human-centered system, enabled by Pega software, the company said in a statement. 

It added that the posting process is now “streamlined, simplified, and for large portions, automated.”

The application provides details about what is required of those who are relocated, reminders about what tasks need to be completed and when, and helps them connect with external logistics and housing services providers.

Department of Defence digital service delivery director Greg Tickle said, “The deployment and success of PostingConnect is critical for the Australian Department of Defence. It is one of many initiatives aimed at ensuring those who serve, or have served our nation, and their families are provided with the best possible support and assistance. 

“The capabilities delivered by this project directly enhance the lives of personnel and their families – which is ultimately, what’s most important. Based on the satisfaction and feedback from ADF members, the PostingConnect platform has been a huge success and has transformed the department for the better.”

