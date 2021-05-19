Accenture, DXC, Deloitte score SAP partner awards

Enterprise software giant SAP has honoured its best-performing Australia and New Zealand partners at its 2021 ANZ Partner Excellence Awards.

The winners were recognised for their “outstanding achievement” over the last year, specifically for their work in customer service, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.

Deloitte took home the most awards with four, including Partner of the Year – Success Factors, S/4HANA and Digital Transformation, Digital Supply Chain and New Zealand.

Accenture took home the Strategic Industry Award – Consumer & Service Industries and the Strategic Industry Award – Public Services, while PwC won the Strategic Industry Award – Energy & Natural Resources and the Strategic Industry Award – FSI.

DXC Technology, DyFlex, Fair Consulting, ExceleratedS2P, Tricentis, BlueTree, Bourne Digital, Acclimation and MicroChannel have all won at least one award.

The awards were handed out at SAP’s headquarters in 1 Denison Street, North Sydney, NSW.

“SAP congratulates our leading partners on their success in what has been an unpredictable year. These awards are a testament to the vital role our partners have played in helping customers innovate, grow and simplify processes, particularly against the hurdles presented by COVID-19,” SAP ANZ head of partners and channels Mark Hettler said.

“Our partners will be integral to our future success and we believe there are strong growth opportunities in this market for our ecosystem as it helps our customers transition to the cloud and our Rise with SAP offering.”

Below are the full list of winners:

Strategic Industry Award – Consumer & Service Industries: Accenture

For showcasing strong partnership and collaboration, supporting SAP to secure a new major SAP S4 HANA Cloud customer in ANZ – creating a successful template for future large-scale engagements.

Strategic Industry Award – Public Services: Accenture

For demonstrating an ongoing spirit of cooperation and transparency throughout 2020, delivering strong outcomes in a critical sector for SAP in Australia.

Strategic Industry Award – Energy & Natural Resources: PwC

For an all-round outstanding contribution in 2020, playing a critical supporting role for SAP in influencing successes across several go-lives and references, as well as a strong pipeline for 2021.

Strategic Industry Award – FSI: PwC

For collaborating with SAP in the management of the board and executive team of a key customer – showcasing the value of the Finance Transformation solution, as well as continuously educating the customer on the value of the SAP solution.

Strategic Industry Award – Mid-Market: DXC Technology

For demonstrating an ongoing commitment to SAP’s mid-market growth in Australia, with a solid ByDesign practice and a strong ERP customer base.

Partner of the Year – New Zealand: Deloitte

For showcasing a strong contribution in 2020 – being the lead services partner to significantly influence key new customer wins in New Zealand as well as continuously being a great reference for SAP and supporting customers in the region.

Partner of the Year – Western Australia: Dyflex

For underpinning SAP’s GTM in WA for a number of years, and its continued technical and delivery excellence in the region – recognising its success both as a resell partner and for services delivery.

Partner of the Year – Success Factors: Deloitte

For continuing to be actively engaged in several key accounts across Australia, with the highest number of certified consultants – delivering strong results in 2020, overachieving on a large target and securing a strong pipeline for 2021.

Partner of the Year – Customer Experience: Fair Consulting

For being the strongest partner in seeking and influencing new business, securing reference customers when required and delivering ongoing support across several successful projects throughout the year.

Partner of the Year – Intelligent Spend Management: ExceleratedS2P

For supporting SAP’s ongoing growth and competitiveness – utilising its deep procurement and solution expertise to win new name opportunities, invest in developing complimentary solutions in the App Centre and continuing to be the preferred partner for the ISM Specialist team.

Partner of the Year – Business Technology Platform: Tricentis

For demonstrating ongoing support and commitment in influencing deals throughout the entire sales journey, as well as recognising its great references and strong, positive relationships.

Partner of the Year – S/4HANA and Digital Transformation: Deloitte

For showcasing ongoing investment in developing its people to build a strong practice and become the go-to partner for public cloud deals – showcasing its commitment to the future of RISE with SAP S/4HANA.

Partner of the Year – Service Delivery: Bluetree Solutions

For continuing to effectively mitigate customer delivery risks while implementing a world-class analytic strategy to drive strong overall customer relationships with SAP.

Partner of the Year – Innovation: Bourne Digital

For showcasing its ongoing commitment to innovation and demonstrating the benefit of having a partner App-Haus in ANZ.

Partner of the Year - Digital Supply Chain: Deloitte

For being the leading influencer of SAP’s Digital Supply Chain Cloud Revenue, playing a key role in closing new deals and go-lives throughout 2020.

Partner of the Year - Business ByDesign: Acclimation

For continuing to drive new opportunities in the sector, as well as managing a strong customer base of recurring cloud revenue from its Business ByDesign customers.

Partner of the Year - Business One: MicroChannel

For continuously delivering exceptional customer service to build and retain its customer base, and operating as a key growth accelerator for SAP globally.