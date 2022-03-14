Accenture, DXC, PwC score SAP ANZ partner awards

Accenture, DXC, PwC score SAP ANZ partner awards

Enterprise software vendor SAP has recognised its top performing partners across Australia and New Zealand, handing out honours across 14 categories.

At SAP’s Partner Ecosystem Success Summit in Sydney, the vendor handed out the winners of its Partner Excellence Awards for 2022 in recognition of their efforts over the past year.

Awards were handed out for excellence in customer service, innovation, technology and services, as well as in solution-specific areas.

Partner

Award Category

Award Overview

Accenture

RISE

For being the strongest partner in generating outstanding deals, pipeline growth, project delivery, partner certifications and authorisations.

Deloitte

Cloud Sales Excellence

For showcasing strong contribution in cloud across revenue based sales, including partner-influenced revenue via services partners.

Discovery Consulting

Cloud Delivery Excellence

For clear adoption of SAP best practices such as PDQF.

DXC

Cloud Customer Engagement

For creation of a robust CEE function and methodology, combined with growth in current cloud backlog or renewal percentage rates.

DXC

Mid - Market

For outstanding resell revenue and delivery capability.

MicroChannel

SME (BYD and B1)

For outstanding resell revenue and delivery capability.

Lagom

Rising Star

In recognition of movement towards becoming a significant partner.

Deloitte

Partner Solution

For highest impact from a QPPS or other partner packaged solution.

Eclips

Trail-Blazer

For creating a New Market or use of SAP technology that becomes a lighthouse for future growth.

Accenture

Sustainability

For creating a future that looks greener, cleaner, and more equal than the world we live in today: Zero Emissions, Zero Waste, Zero Inequality.

EY

Social Impact

For demonstrable partnering with social enterprises to create a social value with a positive humanitarian and environmental impact.

PWC & Wipro - Joint Winners

Customer Business Transformation

For partner-led customer transformation (may be using business-critical applications such as S/4HANA or another SAP LOB solution).

PWC

Partner Innovation

For partner innovation related to building on, extending and integrating with SAP solutions using SAP Business Technology Platform.

Deloitte

Industry Cloud

For impact in a customer or sector based on a partner industry approach.

SAP said it added award categories “to better reflect how partners are helping local organisations to move forward through the challenges of the pandemic”, with six based on self-nomination: Trail Blazer, Sustainability, Social Impact, Customer Business Transformation, Partner Innovation and Industry Cloud.

“I would like to congratulate all the winners of this year’s SAP ANZ Partner Excellence Awards. Our partners play a crucial role in the growth and the success of our customers,” SAP president and managing director of Australia and New Zealand Damien Bueno said.

“This has been especially evident this past year and it has been inspiring to see our ecosystem furthering the growth, success and transformation of Australian and New Zealand organisations during such a period of uncertainty and flux.

“The submissions received are testament to our partners’ drive, innovation and creativity and to the work they deliver everyday which is helping to impact the economy, transform and future-proof industries, lift up societies and sustain our environment.”

