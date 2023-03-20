Accenture helps Lendlease upgrade data insights platform

Accenture has been selected by Sydney-based ASX-listed real estate group Lendlease to upgrade the company’s Podium Property Insights (PPI) platform.

The PPI platform provides data and insights across the property supply chain using real-time data collected from sensors placed within building environments.

Accenture and Lendlease have shared that that platform “provides real estate managers with valuable sustainability and productivity insights” to track “sustainability, cost and employee engagement goals.”

The Irish-American professional services company will also assist Lendlease to extend its Podium platform into retail portfolios, introducing a new augmented reality capability that creates immersive retail experiences for customers.

Podium will also enable landlords and tenants access to increased data and insights, and to include new offers and experiences within the digital and metaverse layers of their physical assets.

Lendlease’s digital chief executive William Ruh said, “The pandemic has caused disruptions and set in place new trends across both workplace and retail.”

“The aim of our collaboration with Accenture is to embrace these new trends, understand the human needs behind them, and use those insights to reimagine our built environment and how we interact with it."

"We believe that blended reality has a key role to play in creating the best places of the future,” Ruh said.

“Through this unique collaboration with Lendlease, we are helping companies adapt their corporate and retail real estate for this changing environment, enabling them to meet sustainability and efficiency targets and provide environments in which their employees can thrive," Accenture CEO ANZ Peter Burns said.

Accenture and Lendlease have worked together previously in Singapore to celebrate Chinese New Year with AI, augmented realty and virtual reality systems that allowed customers to access in-store offers, digital tokens and NFTs, enabling retailers to blur the line between online and in-store experiences.