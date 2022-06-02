Accenture hires NSW Police deputy commissioner Michael Willing to lead national security practice

Accenture has hired New South Wales Police deputy commissioner Michael Willing to lead its new national security practice.

As national security practice lead, Willing will work alongside Accenture principal director for national security Margarita Tapia to work with public sector clients.

The consulting firm’s national security practice provides digital technology security solutions for intelligence, public safety and border protection organisations. Accenture told CRN Willing's appointment will be followed by more hires and expansion of the practice overall.

“I am delighted to join the team at Accenture to help our public sector clients navigate the increasingly complex threat landscape, to build cyber resilience, and to grow and reinvent with confidence,” Willing said.

“I look forward to expanding the practice and protecting the security of our nation, particularly across organisation boundaries of intelligence, policing and borders.”

Willing followed the lead of former NSW Police commissioner Mick Fuller, who joined PwC in March, and former Australian Federal Police commissioner Andrew Colvin, who joined Deloitte last year. He had served at the NSW Police Force for some 30 years, joining as a constable in 1990 and rose to deputy commissioner in 2021.

Willing’s previous posts include assistant commissioner-commander of the Counterterrorism and Special Tactics Command from 2017 to 2019, assistant commissioner-commander of the metropolitan region from 2019 to 2021, NSW state recovery coordinator for the 2019/2020 NSW bushfire disaster and detective superintendent-commander for the homicide squad from 2011 to 2017.

Accenture’s announcement said Willing’s experience “positions him well” to work with its clients in the public sector as they address their security challenges.

The national security practice aims to improve government organisations’ security, resiliency and innovation through capabilities in digital technology like cloud to the metaverse.

Accenture health and public service senior managing director John Vidas said, “Accenture is committed to helping our clients across all sectors navigate the increasing risks and threats to the security and prosperity of Australia.”

“We are thrilled to have the expertise of Michael with his in-depth knowledge of both the industry and the security challenges it faces, leading this new practice.”