Accenture on the hunt for Oracle partnership lead

Accenture is looking to hire a new lead to manage the company’s channel partnership with Oracle.

The Oracle partnership and alliances managing director will be based in Melbourne, and will be working alongside a number of Accenture “executive stakeholders” supporting the Oracle business.

The role will primarily focus on assisting the regional Oracle practice market development leaders in planning and facilitating sales activities.

Some of the activities the role will be involved in are Oracle operations management, commercial agreements management and overall initiatives play enablement by coordinating and building relationships with the Oracle Alliances teams and Accenture stakeholders.

This chosen candidate will also be responsible for executing regional demand generation events, manage Accenture’s Oracle Partner Network (OPN), helping with the regional execution of campaigns and plays, managing and supporting Oracle system integrator award submissions and helping to build reference use cases.

Accenture is seeking a candidate with experience in sales planning, sales systems tools, operations, program development, alliances partnership development, as well as having a relationship with and understanding of Oracles alliances sales organisations and ability to navigate to find the appropriate counterpart for Accenture regional leadership, CALs, account teams and market development teams.

The candidate is also expected to have a strong understanding of the Oracle Partner Network and connected agreements commercials that allow SI system integrators to sell, implement and support Oracle applications.

The job ad can be accessed on Accenture’s careers page and on LinkedIn.