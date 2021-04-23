Accenture partners with Aussie startup WithYouWithMe to train veterans for tech jobs

Global IT provider Accenture has partnered with Aussie startup WithYouWithMe to fund a program that will help Australian veterans upskill and find work in the tech industry.

Successful applicants will be provided with ‘Tech Traineeships’ that are fully funded by WithYouWithMe that could lead to employment at Accenture.

The Tech Traineeships are for specific in-demand roles, including Pega Systems architects, Salesforce developers and administrators, AWS cloud practitioners and Mulesoft developers.

Candidates do not require any experience or technical background – just the aptitude and match for a new tech career.

WithYouWithMe uses proprietary career matching assessments to identify candidates with an ‘aptitude’ for a tech career.

There are more than 75 open traineeship roles available across Australia, with over 50 of those in Adelaide.

“This program is going to provide an avenue for Aussie veterans to start a whole new career journey. Veterans have great skills from their time in the military, and one which is often overlooked is their ability to learn new skills quickly,” said WithYouWithMe chief customer success officer Tom Larter.

“The Tech Traineeship program will help address the national skills shortage in some of these in-demand roles. I want to thank Accenture for their support of the program and backing veterans without experience, but with potential.”

Accenture defence practice lead Matt Gollings added, “Australian industry needs to continue to ‘lean in’ to support veteran employment – for Accenture, hiring veterans in a variety of roles makes great business sense.

“Our partnership with WithYouWithMe provides an innovative and practical way to re-skill and place veterans into high-demand roles – we are confident that the veterans we bring on through WithYouWithMe will add to the diversity and capabilities of our workforce. We look forward to continuing this, and other programs, in support of Australian veterans.”