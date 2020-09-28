Accenture picks Adelaide for new tech hub

Accenture will open a new facility in Adelaide in a move said to add 2000 new jobs to the South Australian economy.

The global consultancy company will invest an undisclosed sum in the development of national security operations and cyber defence capabilities. The facility will also house what Accenture called “advanced technology centre of excellence" for Oracle, SAP, Splunk and Salesforce.

In addition, the facility will be used to develop Intelligent Operations capabilities for analytics and artificial intelligence.

Accenture said the hub would collaborate with its existing facilities in Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra and Perth.

South Australian Steven Marshall said the investment should be worth $1 billion to the state’s economy along with thousands of jobs.

“This is a jobs bonanza for South Australia at a time when we need it most,” Marshall said.

“Accenture’s Adelaide Hub will serve as a magnet for talented young people who will help drive our state’s economic growth and bolster our defence, space and cyber sectors.

“The decision by Accenture to invest here is proof that South Australia is a major drawcard to international companies across high-tech and high-growth sectors.”

Accenture ANZ chairman Bob Easton said in a joint statement that Adelaide was home to a “high-quality labour force, committed business community and a government that embraces new opportunities”.

“This makes South Australia an ideal location for Accenture’s latest hub and a new collaborative approach to business and technology.

“Accenture is committed to serve as a key member of the local community, investing and working together with other businesses and educational institutions to assist the South Australian Government in meeting its economic growth targets.

The consultancy has kicked off a recruiting drive as part of the project, listing a number of engineering and support positions at the new facility.