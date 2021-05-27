Accenture snaps up Industrie&Co

Accenture has acquired cloud consultancy Industrie&Co for an undisclosed sum.

The purchase marks the third in the last few months for the Ireland-based services giant following the purchases of Electro80 earlier this month, Swedish cloud vendor Cygni in March and cloud analytics and cloud-native artificial intelligence company Core Compete in April.

The company has offices in Sydney, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Singapore, and Accenture said the acquisition expands its “cloud first capabilities in delivering cloud native services for clients, particularly within financial services.”

“Industrie&Co brings to Accenture a deep heritage in cloud infrastructure engineering, offering organisations a comprehensive service suite encompassing capabilities across strategy, design and delivery of cloud products and platforms,” the company said in a statement.

“Cloud engineering is in high-demand as the benefits of cloud are increasingly realised locally and more clients are demanding cloud native solutions built at speed,” Accenture’s ANZ cloud lead Matt Coates said.

“Accenture’s cloud first approach is closely aligned with Industrie&Co and the combination of the two firms will ensure our clients maintain a competitive advantage and reap the benefit of seamless, end-to-end cloud capabilities.”

Industrie&Co chief executive Con Zeritis said he was “delighted to have the opportunity to become part of Accenture, we share entrepreneurial values and an ambition to drive innovation, growth and business outcomes”.

“Accenture’s vast client network, global scale and investment in their cloud-first strategy makes for an ideal home to enable us to accelerate our growth objectives for both our clients and team.”

Accenture’s ANZ CO added, “The Industrie&Co team brings to Accenture a strong industry footprint and culture of innovation, that will enable us to drive growth for our clients.”

“In the context of a constrained talent market, Industrie&Co’s skills will ensure we are well positioned to continue to accelerate our client’s growth and innovation capabilities.”