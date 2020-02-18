Accenture snaps up SAP specialist Icon Integration

Professional services giant Accenture has snapped up another Australia channel player, this time it’s SAP consultancy Icon Integration.

Founded in 2011, Icon Integration specialises in SAP digital supply chain solutions, as well as business intelligence solutions, data optimisation, and delivering bespoke enterprise technology to improve customers’ operational efficiencies. The company hires 70 staff across its offices in Sydney, Melbourne and New Zealand.

Accenture said in a press release that Icon Integration typically works with large retail, consumer goods and government customers, particularly in warehouse management.

“We are excited by the opportunity to join forces with Accenture and to tap into their breadth of capabilities and specialisations that will significantly build on the success we have achieved in our business to date,” said Icon Integration co-founder and co-managing director Paul Roddis.

“Our people will be able to expand their skills and grow their careers through exposure to new clients, new work and new experiences. Our clients will gain access to a broader set of services and capabilities, both locally and globally.”

Accenture’s technology practice lead Scott Hahn added that the acquisition will provide a unique position for the company to help customers realise the benefits of their technology investments.

This acquisition supports our strategic growth objectives to meet rising demand for technology solutions by SAP users. We welcome Icon Integration’s team and clients to our practice,” said Hahn.

Accenture bought three other channel players in 2019 alone, including security firm BCT Solutions in June, big data and analytics specialist Analytics8 in August and government consultancy Apis Group in December.

SAP partners in general made for prime acquisition targets in 2019 as well. Last year, FinXL bought 32-year-old SAP consulting partner Southern Cross Computing; Deloitte bought cloud and HR consultancy Presence of IT; and DXC bought SAP and Microsoft partner Bluleader.