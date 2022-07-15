Accenture taps Leo Framil as CEO of growth markets

Accenture has tapped Leo Framil as chief executive officer of growth markets, where he will oversee management for all industries and services across Accenture’s business in Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America.

Framil, who assumes his new role on 1 September, will succeed Gianfranco Casati who will become the chairman of growth markets.

Framil previously served as the market unit lead for Latin America and has more than 30 years of consulting experience working with Latin America banking, insurance and capital markets. Rodolfo Eschenbach will succeed Framil as the new market unit lead for Latin America.

“Everyone who works with Leo knows how passionately he cares about our business, our people and our communities,” Julie Sweet, chair and CEO of Accenture, said in a statement. “He leads the way with his commitment to clients and his dedication to helping address social issues, always looking ahead to see what more he can do to create 360° Value for all our stakeholders.”

Accenture declined to comment further when reached by CRN US.

Under Framil’s leadership over the past six years, Accenture made eight acquisitions in Latin America adding more than 8,000 employees to Accenture in Latin America.

Framil has served as a board member on numerous boards including the American Chamber of Commerce for Brazil, United Way Brazil, Instituto Ayrton Senna and Gerando Falcões. He is also a member of the company’s Global Management Committee.

He joined Accenture in 1992 and became a managing director in 2001. He has a postgraduate degree in telecommunications engineering from Universidade Federal Fluminense and a master‘s degree in finance from the Brazilian Institute of Capital Markets.

Gianfranco Casati, who has led Accenture’s growth markets division since 2014, will continue to serve clients and work closely with account teams. The size of the growth markets business doubled during his tenure as he has served a range of markets.

“Gianfranco has been a force in our business for nearly four decades and a role model for how to care for our people and clients,” said Sweet. “With his deep understanding of our business and connections across every area of our company, he led the design, creation and implementation of our growth model — making an enduring contribution and lasting imprint on Accenture.”

Rodolfo Eschenbach has served as strategy and consulting lead for Latin America since March 2020. Previously, he helped establish Accenture as an early digital leader, which included making key acquisitions and hiring senior talent, and led Accenture’s Resources business in the region.

This article originally appeared at crn.com