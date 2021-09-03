Accenture teams up with University of South Australia for tech, business skills

Global systems integrator Accenture has teamed up with the University of South Australia to form a dedicated program for technology and business skills.

The Innovation Academy in Digital Business will bring together Accenture’s practice and expertise with UniSA’s business education and research.

The academy will kick off in 2022, delivering a new curriculum and training programs building on Accenture’s IT skills and based on UniSA’s online education experience, aiming to help address known and emerging skills gaps.

The first offering will be the Bachelor in Digital Business program, and the next offering will focus on upskilling and reskilling established workforces in leading-edge digital business practices.

“We are thrilled to be working with UniSA and believe the Innovation Academy will transform how we think about digital business education, locally and globally,” Accenture ANZ operations lead Jordan Griffiths said.

“The Academy will give students real-world applicability to their studies as well as contributing to the upskilling of Australia, by developing talent that is equipped for the technology-driven future.”

UniSA vice chancellor professor David Lloyd said, “UniSA is delighted to be working with Accenture to bring the Innovation Academy to life. This will be a global powerhouse in educating a new breed of business professional, informed by best practice and insight from one of the world’s leading technology and strategic consulting companies.”

“Our students will be gaining invaluable skills, and will be not just studying with the best, they’ll be learning from the best as well.”