Accenture teams up with University of South Australia for tech, business skills

By on
Accenture teams up with University of South Australia for tech, business skills

Global systems integrator Accenture has teamed up with the University of South Australia to form a dedicated program for technology and business skills.

The Innovation Academy in Digital Business will bring together Accenture’s practice and expertise with UniSA’s business education and research.

The academy will kick off in 2022, delivering a new curriculum and training programs building on Accenture’s IT skills and based on UniSA’s online education experience, aiming to help address known and emerging skills gaps.

The first offering will be the Bachelor in Digital Business program, and the next offering will focus on upskilling and reskilling established workforces in leading-edge digital business practices.

“We are thrilled to be working with UniSA and believe the Innovation Academy will transform how we think about digital business education, locally and globally,” Accenture ANZ operations lead Jordan Griffiths said.

“The Academy will give students real-world applicability to their studies as well as contributing to the upskilling of Australia, by developing talent that is equipped for the technology-driven future.”

UniSA vice chancellor professor David Lloyd said, “UniSA is delighted to be working with Accenture to bring the Innovation Academy to life. This will be a global powerhouse in educating a new breed of business professional, informed by best practice and insight from one of the world’s leading technology and strategic consulting companies.”

“Our students will be gaining invaluable skills, and will be not just studying with the best, they’ll be learning from the best as well.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
accenture david lloyd jordan griffiths training & development university of south australia

Partner Content

Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
Three ways you can give CISOs peace of mind about remote work
How to protect your data with ESET security
How to protect your data with ESET security
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
5 key business continuity features you need from edge data protection products
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Zero trust security provides opportunity for channel
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500
Innovating for the data era with Dell EMC's PowerStore 500

Sponsored Whitepapers

Grab the MSP security opportunity
Grab the MSP security opportunity
Create your business scorecard
Create your business scorecard
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
CRN 2020 Fast50 cybersecurity report
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Eliminating departmental friction within MSPs
Mitigate tech risk in your business
Mitigate tech risk in your business

Most Read Articles

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades

NBN expands list of areas to see FTTP upgrades
JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth

JB Hi-Fi IT services division not delivering expected growth
Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11

Partners dish on Windows 365, Windows 11
Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Australian ransomware breaches jump 24%

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?