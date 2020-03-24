Accenture wins Defence contracts

Consulting giant Accenture has scored two multimillon-dollar contracts with the Department of Defence.



The first is a $5 million managed services contract involves the provision of project development artefacts to support the department’s LAND Simulation Core 2.0 project.

LAND Simulation Core 2.0 aims to deliver a scalable and persistent Land Simulation System that can be accessed on demand and at the point of need. Defence uses land simulation systems for personnel training purposes.

“The procurement was conducted through a competitive approach to market, and the successful tenderer was selected because they offered the best value for money outcomes for the Commonwealth,” a Defence spokesperson told CRN.

The contract runs from February 2020 to August 2021.

The second is a $3.9 million deal with the Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) ro renew software licences from an unspecified vendor. CRN understands the details of the software remain commercial-in-confidence, a condition of a larger contract involving Accenture.

The deal is a renewal of a previous deal where Accenture provided support system integration activities and facilitate annual software renewal licencing for "a major Defence project".

The contract supports a larger existing deal for Accenture, where the software in question was acquired.

Accenture is charged with integrating software packages with data repositories to supplement and strengthen support to the Australian Defence Force.

CRN understands the staff involved in the project will vary depending on the contract's fixed deliverables.