Access4 adds call analytics to SASBOSS UC platform

Unified communications software company Access4 has added call analytics to its software as a service platform SASBOSS.

The Melbourne-based vendor has improved provisioning and management in the platform with iCall Suite call analytics from UC analytics company Tollring.



The platform eliminates operational and strategic costs of implementing carrier-grade unified communications, Access4 said in a statement.

The new functionality allows users or MSPs to measure and analyse call performance from across an organisation, multiple teams and individuals.



Access4 boss Tim Jackson said customer experience analytics was a major opportunity for MSPs as businesses prioritise customer experience at the forefront of their organisations.

“Businesses are looking for embedded analytics like iCall Suite that are more digestible and don’t require them to learn new skills or invest additional time.

“The ability to gather, monitor and act on insights from customer interactions is a great addition to our portfolio and will help our partners and their customers drive better decision-making, business productivity and success.”



The iCall Suite call reporting lets MSPs give customers insights into calls, better understand customer experience, identify issues and boost team performance, Access4 said.

Users can identify if calls are handled within specified service levels using live wallboards, dashboards and reporting, they can also understand if calls are answered on time, or not answered, how long callers are willing to wait, assess if staff spend the right amount of time on each call and if they respond to customers appropriately. Ratings are available on the overall “call journey”, including multiple calls over a selected period of time and the platform also features daily trends and sentiment analysis, according to Access4.



Managers can measure and compare the effectiveness of call groups and queues and the supervisor and agent consoles are tailored for each use case. Call journey analysis can be further enhanced via integrations with CRM platforms such as Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoho, Zendesk, Workbooks, Nimble, FreshSales, Agile or MS Dynamics 365.



Tollring boss Tony Martino said in a statement, “In our new hybrid working world, there is a greater need to gain a more rounded view of customer experience. The shorter and more efficient a customer’s call journey, the better their experience – and good experiences lead to greater loyalty and retention.”



“Businesses need complete flexibility and control to ensure call analytics reflect their unique operation and enable them to monitor every call journey in line with their customer service level requirements.



“Throughout our partnership with Access4 it’s been clear that they really understand customer experience, as we are delighted to assist them in making best practice CX a reality for businesses across Australia and New Zealand.”



Brendan Gallagher, director and co-founder of Access4 partner BroadConnect Technologies said, “We are committed to giving our customers absolute priority with powerful cloud communication solutions that improve the efficiency of their businesses and enhance the way they serve their customers.



“iCall Suite Analytics & Reporting provides an unmatched level of visual control of user extensions and client engagement, all inbound and outbound call flow, management and reporting in a format that is easy, logical, automated and just makes sense.



“A best of market enterprise cloud solution is highly valued by our customers and BroadConnect’s project management and technical team skills along with reputation for speed help make Analytics and Reporting a critically important and exciting must add for all businesses.”