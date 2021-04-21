Access4 adds Cisco Webex integration

Access4 adds Cisco Webex integration
Tim Jackson (Access4)

Australian UC SaaS provider Access4 has inked a deal with Cisco to combine its hosted BroadWorks calling solutions with Webex messaging and meeting capabilities.

Dubbed Collaborate with Cisco Webex, the solution called SASBOSS can be used by managed service providers (MSPs) to deliver collaboration tools and cloud technology through a single management portal.

“We are excited to partner with Access4 to provide the latest Cisco Webex functionality,” Cisco cloud collaboration regional boss Rob Wyatt said in a statement.

“The intuitive and easy to use Webex experience coupled with Access4’s industry leading SASBOSS platform provides a real differentiator for MSPs in the region.”

Access4’s managing director Tim Jackson said Cisco Webex would help extend the company’s product offering to “allow a comprehensive product platform offering for our MSP community”.

“We are committed to making MSPs successful and the integration of Cisco Webex and SASBOSS will be a unique differentiator,” he added.

“The additional benefit of incorporating Cisco Webex, the global leader in video conferencing and messaging solutions, into our portfolio widens the possibilities for partners looking to scale up their capability.”

The Collaborate with Cisco Webex is available in three package plans: Basic, Standard and Premium, allowing for up to 1000 participants in a single meeting all linked to an Access4 account.

The deal follows the recent appointments of Peter Eldon as Access4’s new ANZ head of sales and marketing and Jane Bilsborough as head of channel marketing, a move which the company said would bolster its channel expertise.

