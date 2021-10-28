Access4 launches "Advantage" partner program

Australian unified communications software vendor Access4 has launched a new partner program for managed services providers.

Called “Advantage”, the program aims to attract new channel partners with incentives for current partners, including new tiers, financial programs and some additional resources.

The vendor said the program has the flexibility to meet MSP partners’ individual requirements, with each tier determined by revenue and technical competency - formalised through certifications. Access4 said partners that invest more in training and certifications will be rewarded more and see increased commitment.

The four tiers are the following:

Accredited - requires only a “minimal” investment

Gold – more financial benefits and access to sales, marketing and technical support

Platinum – access to a more comprehensive set of financial benefits, including increased discounts, along with dedicated sales, premium marketing, and premium technical support

Diamond - the highest reward incentives across all financial benefits, as well as access to “VIP” sales, marketing, and premium technical support, including complimentary access to annual vendor events and to its advisory board.

Access4 now also provides qualifying partners support to help generate $50,000 of annualised recurring revenue through its Recurring Revenue Assurance Program (RRAP). The vendor said it would credit the difference between this sum and actual revenue realised.

“[Advantage] sounds like some exciting new initiatives from the team at Access4 and we understand they are rolling it out for new partners in the first instance,” Luke Bradley, general manager of Precision IT, parent of Access4 partner PConnect, told CRN.

“Existing partners such as us will have access on a case by case basis; as our agreements come up for renewal... we have always had great support from Access4 and our Partner Success Manager (PSM) and will look to take advantage of the new program with their guidance and as we continue to grow.”

Bradley added that potential new Access4 partners can expect great support, communication and innovation both within partner programs and the technology deployments.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said as companies emerge stronger from the pandemic, the company aims to partner with MSPs to help assist and grow their business through this partnership relationship.

“We know new and existing partners are looking for a more sophisticated offering, one that enables their businesses to run more efficiently and improve recurring revenue,” Jackson said.

“Our investment in our platform and product research and development demonstrates our commitment to support our MSPs to remain at the forefront of industry demands.

“We’re introducing the revamped partner program now because we realise most of our partners want to scale their existing offerings and we have the technical aptitude and resources to help them do that effectively.”