Access4 launches simultaneous calling offering

Australian UCaaS vendor Access4 has launched a new simultaneous calling product, UC Xpress, aimed at low contention telephony customers.

Available through the company’s SASBOSS provisioning and customer management platform, UC Xpress enables enterprises to scale up or scale down their telephony operations as business needs change, and is based on phone lines rather than on a per-seat basis.

UC Xpress is also targeted to businesses that have a legacy on-premise phone system that they’re now only paying usage for, or for those that have a higher number of users relative to the number of calls that are made.

“Partners today face significant challenges in finding the right telephony solutions for their customers with most solutions on offer in the market today being self-managed, which is both risky and not scalable,” Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said.

“The ability to pay per-simultaneous call rather than per-seat is especially appealing to customers that have a high number of users but low call volumes."

"By being able to now offer both a per-seat and per-simultaneous call model through Access4, our partners will be able to reinforce their competitive advantage with opportunities to enter new market segments and further increase their recurring revenue.”

UC Xpress is also suited for customers with ageing and unsupported PABX systems, who should have moved to a hosted voice setup but have delayed due to costs associated with other solutions.

Jackson said, “We are confident that UC Xpress will be the market leader for simultaneous calling in the region.”

“With our ability to now offer both a per-seat and per-simultaneous call model, our partners will be able to provide a best fit telephony solution for their customer’s requirements, no matter how demanding or bespoke.”

A number of channel partners took part in an in-depth beta program in the lead up to the product launch, including PConnect.

“UC Xpress offers our customers a cost-efficient, secure, and reliable telephony solution with simultaneous calling, enabling PConnect to provide a pay-per-phone-line option to customers, particularly in industries like hotels and educational institutions, expanding our reach and catering to their specific needs," PConnect customer success manager Josh Blunden said.

Dicker Data picked up Access4 last month, with distribution rights for the Australian and New Zealand markets.