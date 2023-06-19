Access4 renews deal with CommsPlus Distribution

Melbourne-based unified communication (UC) software vendor Access4 has renewed its multi-year distribution agreement with CommsPlus Distribution for another three years.

CommsPlus Distribution was first signed as an Access4 distributor in 2018 to support its overall transition to offering cloud solutions and has since complemented growing cloud opportunities within its own hardware sales business.

CommsPlus currently provides Access4’s UC, cloud and collaboration solutions through its platform SASBOSS to over 35 partners in Australia.

This includes its own Plant Communications business which consults, supplies and supports UC solutions to other IT resellers through an agency model.

The two companies said hybrid work has resulted in a large shift towards cloud voice solutions and subscription-based licensing models, with a resulting knock-on effect to the on-premise PABX (private automatic branch exchange) market.

“CommsPlus Distribution has developed into a key strategic distributor for Access4 and continues to support their reseller partners with national resources which enables their continued growth and success," Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said.

“Since being appointed a distributor several years ago, they have developed a great cohort of partners and delivered on an outstanding heritage of success in telephony, voice and PABX solutions.”

CommsPlus Distribution group chief executive Paul Bailye said, “Over the course of the past few years, CommsPlus Distribution has increasingly seen Access4 as a big part of our recurring revenue business.”

Access4 also offers cloud solutions through a recurring revenue model with subscription licensing.

“As we continue our transition into a service-based distributor and offer multiple product offerings for UCaaS, Access4 will play a pivotal part in de-risking our partners’ businesses through recurring revenue and enabling end-user customers to scale by adopting more feature functionality as their business grows.”

“Access4 listens, takes our ideas seriously, and gives us the platform reliability and rock-solid support we subsequently provide to partners and ultimately end users," Bailye said.

In December 2022, Access4 acquired its Perth-based competitor Novum Networks.