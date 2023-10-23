Access4 salutes top-performing ANZ partners

Australian UCaaS vendor Access4 has announced the winners of its 2023 ANZ Partner Awards at its inaugural annual partner summit in Port Douglas, Queensland.

Among the awards were those which recognised partners for achieving a combination of highest growth rate and net new monthly recurring revenue.

Sydney-headquartered efex took home Australian Partner of the Year, while Auckland-headquartered Baycom ICT was named New Zealand Partner of the Year.

Melbourne-headquartered blueAPACHE was honoured as Best New Partner for surpassing all key milestones since signing with Access4 in the first half of the 2023 financial year..

The Deal of the Year Award was given to New Zealand-based Plan B for transitioning a customer to an Access4 hosted system within one day after they had experienced a ransomware attack.

Awards also honoured top-performers in each tier of Access4’s Advantage Partner Program.

Melbourne-based Help Desk Computers was awarded Best Gold Tier Partner, while Adelaide-headquartered Comunet and Newcastle-based NewVo Communications took home the Best Platinum Tier Partner award.

The Best Diamond Tier Partner award was scooped by Melbourne-headquartered Dealer IT and Baycom ICT was named as Best Diamond+ (or higher) Tier Partner.

Wagga Wagga-based Unite Networx was awarded Most Innovative Partner for integrating and optimising a range of products for a single customer, including a hybrid of Teams, Webex and SIP Trunks.

“We congratulate all our 2023 award winners and honour our entire partner channel across Australia and New Zealand for their ongoing support in building exceptional momentum and working alongside Access4 to build more strategic, trusted relationships with customers and delivering best-of-breed voice and unified communications solutions to the ANZ market,” Access4's managing director Tim Jackson said.

“Our inaugural Annual Conference was a tremendous success and we’re overjoyed by the amount of positive feedback from our partners who attended. We cannot wait to hold our next conference in 2024!”