Access4 signs 60 partners in 12 months

By on
Access4 signs 60 partners in 12 months

Australian unified communication as a service (UCaaS) vendor Access4 has signed 60 partners over the past 12 months, bringing it to a total of 100 channel partners across Australia.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said the growth was fuelled by managed service providers’ frustrations with Tier 1 carrier reliability and service delivery.

“One of the key areas of our growth has been from large MSPs joining our channel program. Their long-term issues with Tier 1 carriers range from network outages to the recent loss of offshore call centres,” Jackson said.

“This, combined with unprecedented demand for work from home solutions during COVID-19, has become a tipping point for large MSP’s, who have frankly run out of patience.”

The most recent addition is PConnect, a new collaboration business owned by Microsoft and VMware partner Precision IT.

PConnect was rolled out of Precision IT’s Precision Connect service, which offers NBN, ethernet, fixed wireless and ADSL2+. In addition to being a partner, PConnect is also a customer of Access4, recently transitioning its platform to Access4’s platform and portal.

PConnect director and founder Geoff Boyce said the company’s platform was being impacted by network outages and a lack of platform stability.

“The decision to move to Access4 was a simple one. At the centre of our relationship is a shared value system; we both believe in taking the complexity out of the service; making it transparent, dependable and easily understood,” Boyce said.

Access4 launched to the market in 2016 when it built a UCaaS platform on top of Broadsoft R21, immediately seeking out channel partners across Australia and New Zealand.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
access4 collaboration

Most Read Articles

Ingram parent HNA fighting for life

Ingram parent HNA fighting for life
Synnex Australia loses Lenovo commercial PC, IoT portfolio

Synnex Australia loses Lenovo commercial PC, IoT portfolio
What you need to know about maze ransomware attacks

What you need to know about maze ransomware attacks
Data#3 snatches Cisco ABS deal from DiData

Data#3 snatches Cisco ABS deal from DiData
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Poll

You have to spend $10k on new business hardware. What do you buy?
Collaboration hardware
Enormous monitors
New smartphones
New PCs
Minimum spec Mac Pro for $9,990.
We'd fake some paperwork and have a party instead
View poll archive

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?