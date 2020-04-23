Access4 signs 60 partners in 12 months

Australian unified communication as a service (UCaaS) vendor Access4 has signed 60 partners over the past 12 months, bringing it to a total of 100 channel partners across Australia.

Access4 managing director Tim Jackson said the growth was fuelled by managed service providers’ frustrations with Tier 1 carrier reliability and service delivery.

“One of the key areas of our growth has been from large MSPs joining our channel program. Their long-term issues with Tier 1 carriers range from network outages to the recent loss of offshore call centres,” Jackson said.

“This, combined with unprecedented demand for work from home solutions during COVID-19, has become a tipping point for large MSP’s, who have frankly run out of patience.”

The most recent addition is PConnect, a new collaboration business owned by Microsoft and VMware partner Precision IT.

PConnect was rolled out of Precision IT’s Precision Connect service, which offers NBN, ethernet, fixed wireless and ADSL2+. In addition to being a partner, PConnect is also a customer of Access4, recently transitioning its platform to Access4’s platform and portal.

PConnect director and founder Geoff Boyce said the company’s platform was being impacted by network outages and a lack of platform stability.

“The decision to move to Access4 was a simple one. At the centre of our relationship is a shared value system; we both believe in taking the complexity out of the service; making it transparent, dependable and easily understood,” Boyce said.

Access4 launched to the market in 2016 when it built a UCaaS platform on top of Broadsoft R21, immediately seeking out channel partners across Australia and New Zealand.