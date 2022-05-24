Acer ANZ channel chief Greg Mikaelian departs following reorganisation

Acer ANZ channel chief Greg Mikaelian departs following reorganisation
Greg Mikaelian (Acer)

Acer Australia’s general manager of channels and marketing Greg Mikaelian has departed the vendor after four years in the role.

The PC manufacturer confirmed Mikaelian’s departure, revealing it came amid a company reorganisation.

“We would like to thank Greg for his contribution to Acer and wish him success in his future endeavours,” an Acer spokesperson told CRN.

“In line with the current changing environment, we are reviewing our organisational structure and business direction to identify areas where we can improve efficiencies and streamline operations. The Oceanic region’s local performance remains strong, and our local team continues to deliver innovation solutions and technologies to our customers.”

Mikaelian follows the departure of long-time Oceanic managing director Darren Simmons in April, with general manager of product management and supply chain Gaba Cheng named as his replacement.

Mikaelian had been working at Acer Australia since 1997, starting out as state manager for New South Wales and South Australia, gradually moving up to general manager for channel sales before he left in 2010.

He also worked at print vendor OKI Data’s ANZ business as Oceanic region sales manager from 2011 to 2018, before returning to Acer in 2018 as GM channels and marketing.

Acer is currently the fifth largest PC vendor globally according to 2021 shipment numbers from Gartner, IDC and Canalys. The company shipped between 24 million units to 27 million units during 2021, representing 7 percent market share behind Lenovo, HP, Dell and Apple.

