Acer tops monitor sales in Australia: IDC

Acer has become the best-selling PC monitor vendor in Australia for the first quarter of 2020, research from IDC reveals.

The company recorded the most sales in both consumer and gaming monitors, with Acer citing both its retail and distribution partners for the growth.

Acer Australia saw a 245 percent growth in consumer monitor sales for the period compared to the previous quarter, while gaming monitor sales grew 36 percent for the period, according to IDC.

Acer Australia general manager for channels and marketing Gregory Mikaelian said, “We are thrilled to achieve the number one market share position in both consumer and gaming monitors.”

“This result is a testament to our strong partnerships with leading retailers and distribution partners, as well as our local sales team working around the clock to meet the elevated demand of our monitors brought on from COVID-19 restrictions.”

Specifically, Acer’s 24” and 27” high volume monitors and its gaming brands Nitro and Predator brought the most sales growth, with the company saying they exceeded forecasts and were well-received by the market.

Most of the demand came in through Q1 2020 as COVID-19 restrictions saw more people working from home. Acer said it expects demand to grow further in Q2 as more consumers embrace remote work, while eSports and online gaming also gain traction.