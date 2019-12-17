ACMA fines Exetel for late complaints reports

Sydney-based internet service provider Exetel has been fined $12,600 by the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) for failing to lodge complaints reports on time.

As stipulated in the government’s Telecommunications Record-Keeping Rules, large and medium-tier telcos are required to report complaints information quarterly to the ACMA within 30 days of the end of each quarter.

Telcos that fail to comply risk facing court proceedings for possible injunctions and civil penalties of up to $10 million.

The ACMA said Exetel failed to lodge the reports on time on multiple occasions.

“The ACMA relies on complaint data to understand the current issues facing Australian consumers with all their telecommunications services,” ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said.

“This infringement notice serves as a warning to Exetel and other service providers that the ACMA takes compliance with the reporting requirements seriously. We will take appropriate action if companies do not comply with the rules.”

Exetel has previously been reprimanded by the ACMA twice this year - for failing to lodge annual compliance statements with an independent monitoring group and for failing to notify customers that they do not provide priority assistance services, and for failing to name a telco that does.