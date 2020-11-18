Acronis buys consultancy CyberLynx to boost security services

Acronis has purchased Luxembourg-based cybersecurity consultancy CyberLynx to gain more capabilities around everything from IT security audits and penetration testing to post-event cyber forensics services.

The Switzerland-based cyber protection vendor said its acquisition of CyberLynx will increase the amount of training available for customers to increase their security posture. CyberLynx’s expertise in threat simulation and analysis will allow Acronis to better assist MSPs and MSSPs as they protect their clients and serve as the last line of defense against the latest threats, the company said.

“Adding CyberLynx to our portfolio helps Acronis provide security evaluation services to our partners, empowering them to improve their clients’ protection,” Acronis Founder and CEO Serguei “SB” Beloussov said in a statement. “We will assist MSPs as they transition to MSSPs delivering training in incident response, penetration testing and forensic analysis.”

CyberLynx was founded in 2017, employs two people and hasn’t raised any outside funding, according to LinkedIn and Crunchbase. The company has offices in Israel, Luxembourg, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed, and Acronis executive weren’t immediately available for additional comment.

The company enjoys a global customer presence built on cutting-edge technical expertise and strong connections with leading forensic suppliers, according to Acronis. Acronis said it will integrate CyberLynx’s services – which include proprietary training offerings – into its suite of Acronis Security Services.

“In advancing its vision of cyber protection, Acronis has been redefining how organizations should be thinking about data protection and cybersecurity against today’s cyberthreat landscape, and we’re thrilled that the next stage of CyberLynx’s contributions will be as part of such a visionary company,” CyberLynx Founder and CEO Noam Herold said in a statement.

CyberLynx partners with several cybersecurity vendors including Cymulate, Ironscales, IntSights and Red Button, according to the company’s website. The company said it also provides data privacy services to help customers gain a holistic view of their compliance with the European Union’s GDPR rules, including: awareness, data mapping, data protection impact assessment, health checks, strategy and remediation.

The deal will add new layers of dynamic security and training services to Acronis’ community of 50,000 IT channel partners, according to the company. Acronis said it plans to consider additional acquisitions that provide new technologies and capabilities to address the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security challenges currently associated with data, applications and systems.

This is Acronis’ third acquisition in the past year, and comes just four months after the company purchased endpoint data loss prevention vendor DeviceLock to help customers identify and block abnormal behaviors such as threat actors attempting to access sensitive documents or employees looking to steal data that isn’t relevant to their job responsibilities.

Acronis bought 5nine in December 2019 to secure the Microsoft Hyper-V and Azure virtualization and cloud tools and gain capabilities around digital firewall, intrusion prevention, network inspection and analytics. A US$147 million investment from Goldman Sachs in September 2019 has fueled the acquisition spree, while also allowing Acronis to boost its engineering team and expand in North America.

This article originally appeared at crn.com