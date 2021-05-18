ACSC seeking security consultants, ISVs to pilot cybersecurity awareness suite

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) announced it is on the hunt for partners, which include security vendors or consultants, to help pilot the agency’s new security program.

The Critical Infrastructure Uplift Program (CI-UP) is a modular suite of cybersecurity activities designed to respond to the unique requirements of each organisation and help critical infrastructure owners identify and resolve vulnerabilities.

Activities include threat briefings on the current cyber landscape; cybersecurity exercises, focussing on incident response and vulnerability management; Cyber Health Improvement Program (CHIPs); situational awareness and alerting products relevant for critical infrastructure at tactical, operational and strategic levels; and hunt services.

The ACSC is seeking critical infrastructure entities that are registered as ACSC Partners, including cybersecurity vendors or consultants, academic, research and not-for-profit institutions and other business partners.

CI-UP is part of ACSC parent agency the Australian Signals Directorate, through its Cyber Enhanced Situational Awareness and Response (CESAR) package. The program complements the Federal Government’s work on critical infrastructure security through proposed amendments to the Security of Critical Infrastructure Act 2018.

Interested critical infrastructure entities can register to pilot CI-UP through the ACSC Partner Hub, while those not yet eligible are encouraged to sign up as an ACSC Partner.

