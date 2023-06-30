ACT govt kills off HR replacement project

By on
ACT govt kills off HR replacement project

A human resources system replacement project has been abandoned by the government of the Australian Capital Territory, after a report found it deficient “from options consideration to implementation”.

The decision to jettison the Human Resources Information Management Systems (HRIMS) project was buried deep in the territory’s 2023-2024 budget papers this week.

ACT's HRIMS project came under fire in a review written by Yarrabee Consulting, published in May [pdf].

As well as calling project governance “deficient”, the Leeper report said “the business owner responsible for the service outcome was not engaged, assumptions were made but not challenged about the ongoing suitability of the Chris21 product [an HR system in service since 2005]; roles and responsibilities (owner, user, supplier) were unclear, and there was no single person accountable for delivery.”

The Leeper report added that a feasibility study undertaken in 2017 “discarded any option that would have updated and/or expanded the Chris21 functionality to the broader human capital functions sought by the territory”.

Now, current systems will be upgraded instead.

“The government will continue to improve payroll and human resource management within the ACT Public Service and revise the implementation approach by ending the HRIMS program and upgrading existing HR and payroll solutions," the government said.

While HRIMS is being discontinued, the government said it “supports the implementation of a new time and attendance system that will create efficiencies across the ACT Public Service through reduced manual processing”.

Canning the project will make up most of a $73.8 million saving in operating expenses, the budget states.

“This decrease is attributed to the expensing of components of the HRIMS that are no longer able to be capitalised in 2022-23, and a decrease in insurance claims expense," it said.

ACT’s 2019-2020 budget put $33.7 million of capital funding towards the project, part of a total $49.6 million poured into HRIMS that year.

The 2022-2023 budget saw a further $6.6 million allocated to HRIMS.

 

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © iTnews.com.au . All rights reserved.
Tags:
act government hrims training & development

Partner Content

Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
Synology launches IP cameras to offer complete end-to-end surveillance technology
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
What partners need to know about SMBs and the cloud
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
Corp IT takes walk in the cloud with Pax8
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
How to give home and remote workers an equal voice in hybrid meetings
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report
2023 CRN Kickstarter Report

Sponsored Whitepapers

How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
Wasabi Focuses On Just One Thing: Providing the Best Cloud Storage Solution in the World
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs

Most Read Articles

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

Meet the Business Transformation Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
Google takes aim at Microsoft's Azure and software licensing

Google takes aim at Microsoft's Azure and software licensing
The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards

The Emerging Innovator Finalists in the 2023 CRN Impact Awards
Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Accenture posts disappointing forecast

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?