Acusensus sees strong first half on global contract wins

Victorian based artificial intelligence traffic detection technology developer Acusensus has delivered a 92 per cent increase in revenue for its first half of 2023 to A$19.8 million, in its first set of results since listing on the ASX .

The company’s results were bolstered by strong traction in international markets including expansion into the US securing engagements for data survey with Westat and Nebraska's state department of transport.

Acusensus also opened a Las Vegas office earlier this month, which is led by Tony Parrino Acusensus' general manager of North America.

The company has appointed Geoff Collins as General Manager of its United Kingdom operations.

In the UK, Acusensus will run mobile phone use detection and seatbelt enforcement camera trials with police forces throughout the UK.

On the back of the new contract wins, the company reaffirms its FY23 revenue forecast of A$40 million, a 40 per cent increase on FY22.

Domestically the company currently has major contracts for its mobile phone and seatbelt safety surveillance technology with the NSW, Queensland and ACT governments and has secured a Standing Offer Arrangement, allowing the government to procure further services over time.

The five year ACT Mobile Device Detection Cameras Services Agreement which commenced in February is valued at $9.1m, while the QLD Transportable Speed Enforcement Contract has an estimated value of $11.7m over five years.

Acusensus reported gross profit of $8.4 million, doubling the result form first half 2022 of $4.2 million with a 457 per cent increase in EBITDA to $2.2 million for the period, compared to the same period in 2022 of $0.4 million.

The company raised $20 million in its IPO in January 2023, to fund global growth and product expansion.

In terms of product development, Acusensus reports continued to expand its research and development activities.

These include the development of image-based vehicle classification technology which has been deployed in a West Australian Police pilot.

Acusensus is also developing AI for helmet detection for motorcyclists, improved windshield penetrating imaging, upgrades to its detection ability of drivers using a mobile phone or wearing seatbelts.

It is also continuing research into the detection of driver impairment from by drugs or alcohol.