Adam Powick named Deloitte Aus CEO

Adam Powick has been named the next chief executive officer of Deloitte Australia.

Powick is currently the leader of Deloitte’s Asia Pacific Consulting practice and will transition into his new role effective immediately.

Rob Hillard is stepping into Powick’s former role as Asia Pacific consulting leader from his position as Australia consulting leader.

“Adam is a deeply experienced and respected leader within Deloitte Australia as well as at the regional and global level. We are currently facing a period of rapidly accelerating disruption and change,” Deloitte Australia Chair Tom Imbesi said.

“Adam’s technology consulting background and successful track record of practice leadership will ensure we respond to these market forces with agility and innovation and strongly position Deloitte for continued future growth.”

According to a release, Powick received “overwhelming support” from Australian partners as part of a formal voting process, which was preceded by a partner engagement process and consultation with Deloitte Asia Pacific and Global leadership.

“I am delighted and humbled to have the opportunity to lead such a talented and diverse team of partners and professionals,” Powick said.

“As someone who grew up in this firm, an opportunity to lead Deloitte Australia is a real honour and privilege and not something I could ever have imagined when I joined as a young professional many years ago.

“I am committed to fostering a strong and inclusive culture with a clear focus on client service quality, talent development and continuous innovation. The future for Australia and Deloitte is bright and I am really looking forward to leading a firm that makes a positive impact for our clients, our people and the nation.”

Imbesi added, “I want to thank Richard, as our outgoing CEO, for his significant contribution to Deloitte and particularly for his leadership as our CEO for the last two-and-a-half years, and for navigating the firm through a very difficult 12-month period.”

Powick led the building of Deloitte Australia’s technology consulting practice and has a special interest and background in digital healthcare.

“Adam is an impactful member of the Asia Pacific executive team and over the course of his career has been involved with, and has led, some of the most strategic initiatives in our firm. He is a highly valued senior executive and advisor to me and business leaders throughout Australia and Asia Pacific. I could not be more confident in the future of Deloitte Australia under Adam’s leadership,” said Deloitte Asia Pacific chief executive Cindy Hook.

Powick has held a number of executive positions with Deloitte Australia, Deloitte Asia Pacific and with Deloitte Consulting globally.

In his role as Asia Pacific consulting leader, he oversaw the management and growth of a $3 billion consulting practice across the region, with approximately 18,000 employees.