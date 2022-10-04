Adelaide-based SRA IT names Tim Chopping as CEO

Software services specialist SRA Information Technology has appointed Tim Chopping as its new chief executive, succeeding founder Steven Rowe.

Rowe is staying with the firm as chairman and founder in residence within SRA’s startup incubator, SRA Labs.

The change coincides with the 30th anniversary of SRA, a privately held company owned and operated out of Adelaide and Darwin with offices nationally and around 200 staff. the company cites projects for federal, state and territory governments and utilties.

"As we mark the 30th anniversary of SRA, including a branding refresh, we have another milestone in the company's history to acknowledge today," Rowe said.

"Tim's combination of experience, knowledge and drive makes him the ideal fit to lead us into its next chapter as CEO. He operates with a high-performance and inclusive methodology, flowing through in his leadership style as he leads our 3-year strategic growth plan.

“As I focus on my role as Chairman, my priorities will primarily shift to supporting and guiding emerging technology entrepreneurs and organisational governance."

Chopping was promoted from executive manager for sales, marketing and people, which was the role he held since joining the company in 2014. He also previously worked at Melbourne-based Pentana Solutions, LexisNexis and Rolfe Motor Group.

In the announcement, SRA said Chopping helped launch its SRA People placement services offering across Australia, as well as building a professional sales and marketing capability to support it.

The company also touted Chopping’s election as chair of the South Australia and Northern Territory Council of the Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA), where he works with startup founders.

Commenting on his new role, Chopping said, "It has been an absolute privilege to work alongside Steve and the entire SRA family.”

"SRA has an amazing market opportunity, and we are just scratching the surface of what's possible. I am honoured to lead such a dedicated group of people as we continue our focus, passion and dedication to achieving outcomes for clients and staff."

Founded in 1992, SRA specialises in software services, IT personnel services and digital product development targeted to enterprise and government customers. Its vendor partners include Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Tibco, Sitecore, SAP, Joget and more.

Last month, SRA secured a $4.9 million contract with The Department of Communities Tasmania to provide CYF application development and support services.