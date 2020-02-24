Adelaide man arrested for stealing copper

An Adelaide man was arrested Friday for stealing copper cables following a reported car crash.

South Australia Police alleged that the unnamed suspect stole the copper cable, which was 100 metres long and weighed around 500 kg, by towing it with his car. The long length of cable dragging behind then damaged a fence and gas meter, and the cable became tangled where it was left behind.

SA Police responded to reports of the collision early Friday morning with the car already absent from the scene. Some scrape marks on the road were found, which led to the suspect’s address where a 100 metre, 500 kg cable was found.

Investigations are ongoing and related to the owner of the cable and from were it was stolen from.

The 36-year-old suspect was arrested for both theft and failing to stop after a crash. He was refused bail and appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Friday.