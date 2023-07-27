Adelaide's CyberOps scores $2.5 million space cybersecurity deal with Defence

Adelaide-based cybersecurity specialist CyberOps has secured a $2.5 million deal with the Department of Defence to develop a dedicated cyber testing and training facility for Australia’s space sector.

The facility aims to increase Australia’s space sector’s cybersecurity readiness, and boost the security of critical space infrastructure and sensitive data.

“The Adelaide-based facility will provide world-class testing and training to hundreds of people, to lift the cyber security posture of our space industry and enhance Australia’s sovereign capability in this key area of defence,” CyberOps director Daniel Floreani said.

“With the increasing number of satellites and space-based communication systems that our population relies on, it’s essential to fortify our space cyber security defences. CyberOps is proud to provide our expertise and contribute to secure, uninterrupted use of Australia’s space assets.”

The facility will provide testing for space hardware and services, as well as a simulation environment to be used by space operators and cyber practitioners. The project also involves the development of comprehensive training material.

South Australia minister for industry, innovation and science Susan Close congratulated Dr Floreani and the CyberOps team on securing this contract with the Australian Government.

Close said it ensures Australia's advancements in the space sector are underpinned by robust cyber security systems and practices.

"It’s good to see our state’s home-grown capability recognised and making a valuable contribution to the nation’s security," Close said.

"Boasting significant research and industry capability in both sectors, South Australia is well-placed to lead the emerging body of work in the intersection between space and cyber," Close added.

CyberOps director Derek Grocke said one of the benefits of working in space cybersecurity was that developments often applied to other Earth-based projects.

“What we develop for space can often be used in the areas of cyber and information warfare more generally, so we’re able to enhance the security posture of Australia’s critical infrastructure more broadly,” Grocke said.

CyberOps is also co-hosting the inaugural Australian Space Cyber Forum in Adelaide with the state government this October as part of its commitment to building sovereign space cyber capability.

"The South Australian Government is proud to be supporting the first Australian Space Cyber Conference – hosted by CyberOps, Agora High-Tech and Flinders University – later this year," Close said.

In 2019, CyberOps secured a $299,000 contract with Defence to develop a security framework for nano-satellite development programs and operating systems.