Adelaide's Insync Solutions deploys Micro Focus identity management for SA Govt project

Adelaide-based Insync Solutions has scored a deal with the South Australian Department of Education to deploy Micro Focus’ identity management solution for the state's EdPass project.

EdPass is an initiative of the SA Government to manage identity, access and security for some 250,000 students and 30,000 staff members in more than 900 schools and preschools across the state. The project is due to be completed by mid 2021.

EdPass is part the SA Government’s overarching program of ICT foundations work that includes SWiFT fibre to schools and preschools and SWiFT Network Technologies.

Micro Focus’ solution provides functionalities like automated account creation and a unified access point via usernames and passwords, ensuring users have seamless access to the internet. Users are also able to adapt in real time to changing requirements such as moving schools, working between schools, or working remotely.

Insync Solutions director Paul Williamson said, “As a local South Australian business, Insync Solutions is excited to support South Australian schools, businesses, and local jobs.”

“[We] delivered additional value by using previous experience working with South Australian independent schools, universities and TAFEs to bring practical insights to the EdPass project. We understand that the Department for Education’s primary focus is learning, which means we put forward the best technology to ensure the least amount of disruption for the school giving it an equitable and secure platform into the future.”

Insync will also establish a Trainee Hiring program with the Department as part of the collaborative project.

SA Education CIO Scott Bayliss said, “Micro Focus’s solution was chosen because it met all of the program requirements at a high standard and supports our vision to simplify the login experience for staff and students.”

“By automating identity management, Micro Focus’s solution will reduce the number of times that staff and students need to login to access the intranet and applications. It will save time, reduce frustration and let schools and preschools focus on teaching and learning.”

Micro Focus ANZ regional sales director Amish Prajapati said, “Micro Focus has worked with Insync Solutions for many years and the two companies have extensive experience together delivering successful projects in the education sector. Micro Focus is providing a centralised framework for identity management for the Department for Education.”