Adelaide's Insync Solutions named Micro Focus APJ partner of the year

By on
Adelaide's Insync Solutions named Micro Focus APJ partner of the year

Enterprise software vendor Micro Focus has named Adelaide-based Insync Solutions as one of its top performing partners in Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Insync was named APJ Partner of the Year 2020, Emerging Market, joining two other APJ-based partners.

The company was also one of nine winners at the 2020 Micro Focus Partner Awards, held virtually on 24 November.

Micro Focus also announced plans to “increase its focus” on its APJ channel program, including increased support and enablement on portfolio enhancements, training and certifications, and upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

The company said the changes were brought following partner support measures it introduced in early 2020, like providing “essential resources” to support customers’ business continuity plans, including packaged digital offerings.

“Micro Focus’ commitment to our partners and customers was put to the test this year due to major disruptions to the global economy and unforeseen changes to the way businesses are conducted,” Micro Focus APJ president Stephen McNulty said.

“The situation required practical and decisive actions from us, and we are very heartened to see our approach making a positive impact on the way our partner community has adapted to and thrived in today’s business climate. Through the strengthened relationship we have with our network of resellers and distributors in Asia Pacific and Japan, we want to instil in them a renewed sense of confidence to approach their customers with strong capabilities and a deep understanding of modern IT needs that meet urgent business requirements.”

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
insync solutions micro focus software

Partner Content

TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
TrickBot still crawls despite law enforcement kneecapping operation
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
What you need to know about integrating voice for MS Teams?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Finance for channel partners: what's changed?
Black Friday Mega Special: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off
Black Friday Mega Special: Get SharpSpring Marketing Automation for 83% off

Sponsored Whitepapers

What's driving MSP revenues?
What's driving MSP revenues?
How to plan your business&#8217;s rebound
How to plan your business’s rebound
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
Download the MSP COVID-19 playbook
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
7 steps to MSP success: from pricing to specialisation
Cloud application revenue made easy
Cloud application revenue made easy

Most Read Articles

Technology-based career advice from Australia's Channel Chiefs

Technology-based career advice from Australia's Channel Chiefs
All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership

All Blacks' mentality coach gives advice on leadership
Finance for SME: How to use data when managing finance

Finance for SME: How to use data when managing finance
Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win

Macquarie DC reveals 10MW customer win
You must be a registered member of CRN to post a comment.
| Register

Log In

Username / Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?