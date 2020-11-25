Adelaide's Insync Solutions named Micro Focus APJ partner of the year

Enterprise software vendor Micro Focus has named Adelaide-based Insync Solutions as one of its top performing partners in Asia-Pacific and Japan.

Insync was named APJ Partner of the Year 2020, Emerging Market, joining two other APJ-based partners.

The company was also one of nine winners at the 2020 Micro Focus Partner Awards, held virtually on 24 November.

Micro Focus also announced plans to “increase its focus” on its APJ channel program, including increased support and enablement on portfolio enhancements, training and certifications, and upselling and cross-selling opportunities.

The company said the changes were brought following partner support measures it introduced in early 2020, like providing “essential resources” to support customers’ business continuity plans, including packaged digital offerings.

“Micro Focus’ commitment to our partners and customers was put to the test this year due to major disruptions to the global economy and unforeseen changes to the way businesses are conducted,” Micro Focus APJ president Stephen McNulty said.

“The situation required practical and decisive actions from us, and we are very heartened to see our approach making a positive impact on the way our partner community has adapted to and thrived in today’s business climate. Through the strengthened relationship we have with our network of resellers and distributors in Asia Pacific and Japan, we want to instil in them a renewed sense of confidence to approach their customers with strong capabilities and a deep understanding of modern IT needs that meet urgent business requirements.”