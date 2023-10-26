Adelaide's The Big Middle named WalkMe APJ PotY

Adelaide-headquartered cloud SaaS solutions provider The Big Middle has been named Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) Partner of the Year at WalkMe's first annual Propel Partner Awards.

The Big Middle was founded in May 2022 by former CEO of Oracle partner PrimeQ Andrew McAdams and focuses on mid-market customers with revenue between $100 million to $1 billion.

The company was recognised by WalkMe for its market leadership, commitment to customer success and ability to drive digital transformation.

Elsewhere, Deloitte picked up the Global Partner of the Year award for its outstanding performance, dedication and continuous delivery of innovative solutions to clients.

SAP Concur was named Tech Alliances/ISV Partner of the Year for its exceptional collaboration, innovation and commitment to providing integrated solutions.

The Americas Partner of the Year award went to SolutionsATI for its customer-centric approach and significant growth, while the Federal Partner of the Year award was handed to Red River for its deep understanding of the federal market and delivering innovative solutions to government agencies.

Meanwhile, Charlton House was honoured with the EMEA Partner of the Year award for its outstanding contributions, extensive regional expertise and commitment to delivering exceptional solutions to clients.

"We would like to extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners of our 2023 Propel Partner Awards," WalkMe's senior VP of strategic alliances Jim Nairn said.

"These partners have demonstrated exceptional dedication, innovation, and collaboration in delivering outstanding solutions to our clients."

"We are incredibly proud to have them as part of our partner ecosystem."