Adelaide's Vintek acquired by multinational reseller New Era Technology

Adelaide-based IT consultancy Vintek Group has been acquired by US-headquartered managed services provider New Era Technology for an undisclosed sum.

The deal also includes sibling companies Invervolve, a data centre and cloud hosting provider, and CloudCentral, a wholesale cloud services provider.

In a blog post on Vintek’s website, founder Paul Vinton said New Era was looking to expand its operations in Australia and New Zealand.

“[New Era] approached us as we were incredibly aligned to their offerings and value systems,” Vinton said.

US-headquartered New Era also has a presence in the United Kingdom and an existing presence in Australia and New Zealand. The company also has a network operations centre in each country, as well as a US-based AV network operations centre.

New Era counts Cisco, Aruba, Fortinet, Microsoft, Palo Alto and more as some of its vendor partners.

Vinton said the acquisition won’t change much of Vintek’s operations, saying New Era was keen to engage with him and the company long-term as part of the way forward.

“[The acquisition] will mean we will have access to more resources, should we desire to take on bigger projects or expand faster than we have done to date,” Vinton said,

“After 20+ years of building a great business I look forward to building an even greater business with like-minded people who share the same passions for the client. It also gives us global reach.”

