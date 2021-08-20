Adobe to buy Frame.io in US$1.27b deal

Adobe said on Thursday it would buy Frame.io, a cloud-based video collaboration platform, in a US$1.27 billion deal.

Frame.io streamlines the video production process by enabling video editors and key project stakeholders to collaborate using cloud-first workflows.

Adobe said Frame.oi has more than a million users across media and entertainment companies, agencies, and global brands.

"Acquisition brings together Adobe creative cloud's leading video capabilities with Frame.io's cloud-first workflow functionality to create end-to-end video collaboration platform," the company said.

The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. After the deal close, Frame.io co-founder and Chief Executive Emery Wells and co-founder John Traver will join Adobe.

