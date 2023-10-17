ADT Security appoints Michael Wood as Australian head of sales

ADT Security appoints Michael Wood as Australian head of sales
Michael Wood, ADT Security

Sydney-based security systems and monitoring company ADT Security has appointed Michael Wood as head of sales for Australia.

ADT provides electronic security solutions to more than 100,000 residential and commercial customers across Australasia, ranging from CCTV and alarm systems to automated solutions and 24/7 monitoring systems. 

Wood's appointment comes after ADT's acquisition by ASX-listed Intelligent Monitoring Group for $45 million in June and as the company aims to further its focus on commercial enterprise security.

Wood joins ADT after a five-year hiatus, having previously spent 21 years at the company in addition to serving in sales management, operational and consulting roles across the banking and commercial enterprise sectors.

His responsibilities will span residential sales, retention and commercial sales management, with a focus on building long-term partnerships to accelerate ADT's transition from a product-focused to a relationship-oriented business.

“Michael is the perfect fit for our business as we reposition ADT Security as a trusted advisor for complex customer solutions in the commercial and enterprise security sector," ADT's general manager Geoff Campbell-Brown said.

"Michael’s deep understanding of comprehensive end-to-end solutions, particularly with tier 1 and tier 2 banks, is exemplary and we’re excited to welcome him to our team as we embark on this new and important phase of our business journey.” 

