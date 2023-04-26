Advent One names John Twine as chief executive

Melbourne-based managed service provider Advent One has appointed John Twine as its new chief executive officer, replacing Jon Ossip who held the role for four years.

In this role, Twine will be responsible for growing the hybrid cloud managed services portfolio within Australia.

A spokesperson from Advent One told CRN Australia that Twine was selected for the role due to his strong understanding of the technology market after 40 years of experience in the IT industry.

“John Twine has a deep understanding of what our customers want and need, as well as the strategic and technical understanding of what Advent One needs to do to meet their needs,” the spokesperson shared.

Twine moved from his position as Advent One’s sales director which he held from 2020 to 2023, where he worked closely with former chief executive Jon Ossip to grow the business across Australia.

Prior to Advent One, Twine worked at Hansen Technologies as global sales director from 2016 to 2020. He also worked at IBM from 2009 to 2015 in several general manager and vice president roles across the distribution and enterprise sector.

“As CEO, I will continue with Advent One’s strategic objectives of growing and maturing our hybrid cloud managed services portfolio and accelerating our growth in cyber, automation and cloud,” Twine told CRN Australia.

In his new role, Twine said he “will continue to grow our team across Australia, as we expand our national footprint and work towards being recognised as Australia’s preeminent hybrid cloud managed services provider.”

Last year in June, Advent One acquired networks and IP telephony specialist Layer 8 Networks.

In March 2022, Advent One’s head of cyber security Avi Lipa stepped down, with Wayne Glynne named as his replacement.