AI road safety company Acusensus opens office in Las Vegas

Melbourne's Acusensus, which develops artificial intelligence enabled road safety solutions said it has opened its first office in America, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new office will be led by USAF veteran Tony Parrino who is Acusensus' general manager of North America.

Sales, operations and manufacturing of Acusensus technology for the US will run nationally from the Las Vegas headquarters.

ASX-listed Acusensus said it has pioneered intelligent solutions that provide anywhere, anytime digital evidence that can be used in conjunction with law enforcement to drive behavioural change and improve road safety.

The company's technology can be used to detect and provide prosecutable evidence of distracted driving with mobile phone use, seatbelt compliance, speeding, railway crossing compliance, and monitoring of vehicles of interest, using AI cameras.

Acusensus founder and managing director Alexander Jannink highlighted the opportunities in the large North American market.

He said the United States Federal Highway Administration was granted US$5 billion with an additional US$15.6 billion allocated to the States' Highway Safety Improvement Program.

The company said it has already undertaken projects in 20 US states.