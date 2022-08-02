AI software vendor Luxonis appoints Leader as first Australian distributor

Adelaide-headquartered Leader has become the first Australian distributor to sign an agreement with spatial artificial intelligence and computer vision platforms vendor Luxonis.

Leader said the agreement covers the US-based company’s depth vision cameras with on‑chip machine learning to Australian channel partners.

Leader’s national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said Luxonis’ machine learning and computer vision technology had a number of useful applications, such as machine-vision measuring of cartons for logistics, stock counting and people counting.

“Artificial intelligence cameras and computer vision are quickly becoming an essential part of many industries, from robotics and IoT to manufacturing and retail.”

“With the technology developed by the experienced team at Luxonis, our partners will now have access to the latest innovative tech and the best support locally.”

Luxonis chief risk officer Tony Rassavong said that the vendor was thrilled to partner with Leader because of its track record of serving the Australian market.

"We couldn't be happier to be working with Leader to bring our products to Australia. Robotic vision is the key to unlocking so many innovations not only in robotics specifically, but in so many other industries as well.”

“Leader has a long and admirable track record of serving Australia well, and we are thrilled about what the future will bring."

Earlier this week, Leader secured a deal to distribute unified communications and IT support and management (ITSM) vendor GoTo's product offerings. The company also won agreements with Microsoft and IoT vendor Milesight last month.