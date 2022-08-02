AI software vendor Luxonis appoints Leader as first Australian distributor

By on
AI software vendor Luxonis appoints Leader as first Australian distributor
Demo of Luxonis spatial artificial AI CV
Luxonis

Adelaide-headquartered Leader has become the first Australian distributor to sign an agreement with spatial artificial intelligence and computer vision platforms vendor Luxonis.

Leader said the agreement covers the US-based company’s depth vision cameras with on‑chip machine learning to Australian channel partners. 

Leader’s national enterprise and marketing manager Ben Klason said Luxonis’ machine learning and computer vision technology had a number of useful applications, such as machine-vision measuring of cartons for logistics, stock counting and people counting.

“Artificial intelligence cameras and computer vision are quickly becoming an essential part of many industries, from robotics and IoT to manufacturing and retail.”

“With the technology developed by the experienced team at Luxonis, our partners will now have access to the latest innovative tech and the best support locally.” 

Luxonis chief risk officer Tony Rassavong said that the vendor was thrilled to partner with Leader because of its track record of serving the Australian market. 

"We couldn't be happier to be working with Leader to bring our products to Australia. Robotic vision is the key to unlocking so many innovations not only in robotics specifically, but in so many other industries as well.”

“Leader has a long and admirable track record of serving Australia well, and we are thrilled about what the future will bring."

Earlier this week, Leader secured a deal to distribute unified communications and IT support and management (ITSM) vendor GoTo's product offerings. The company also won agreements with Microsoft and IoT vendor Milesight last month.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
distribution leader luxonis security

Partner Content

In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
In the low-latency cloud era, connectivity makes all the difference
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy&#8217;s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Microsoft, Yealink and Alloy’s roadshows fire up the Australian channel
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Is business nbn Enterprise Ethernet the future of business connectivity for MSPs?
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
Why rock-solid MSPs services require unified infrastructure monitoring
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners
How to prepare for the increasing demand for cloud-ready partners

Sponsored Whitepapers

How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
How vulnerability scans identify & protect against cyberthreats before criminals locate them
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Monitoring & automation: A primer for MSPs
Endpoint Detection and Response
Endpoint Detection and Response
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
How to put your infrastructure into overdrive
MSPs: Stack your solutions
MSPs: Stack your solutions

Most Read Articles

How much do CEOs of Aussie tech firms get paid?

How much do CEOs of Aussie tech firms get paid?
VMware acquisition brings Broadcom&#8217;s past into focus

VMware acquisition brings Broadcom’s past into focus
CyberCX launches training academy for cybersecurity pros

CyberCX launches training academy for cybersecurity pros
Telstra Purple to launch dedicated Microsoft practice

Telstra Purple to launch dedicated Microsoft practice

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?