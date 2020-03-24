AIIA calls for service providers to aid COVID-19 fight

The Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) is calling on tech integrators and service providers to join them in giving access to free business services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for the AIIA said they would “welcome other tech services to offer their support”.

Supported by the Federal Government, the www.australianbusinesscontinuity.com.au provides information for Australians on services available to meet their specific remote working needs.

The landing page enables people and businesses to link to the relevant offer or platform to access the service from that company.



Free offers available on the site are currently available from Telstra, Google, ServiceNow, Cisco, Facebook, Microsoft, Adobe, Salesforce and SAP.



AIIA CEO Ron Gauci, said teleworking technologies are critical tools for both business and government .

Businesses need support with tele and video conferencing, virtual meetings and events; as well as other remote business services that can be deployed out of the traditional office environment enabling business continuity.



“This is especially important for governments, students, SMEs and employees to remain connected and productive,” he said.

These technologies can also support medical consultations if required.

“The ability to stay in visual communication as well as collaborate with colleagues and clients without being exposed to close contact is a critical requirement of many businesses,” added Gauci.



AIIA's new website complements the broad suite of Government support and advice available to Australian business owners at www.business.gov.au.



ServiceNow and its partner Enable assisted the AIIA in hosting and building the ABC portal.