AIIA encourages tech focus for govt to create employment

The Australian Information Industry Association (AIIA) has welcomed the Albanese government's Working Future white paper [pdf] on employment, and is renewing its calls on further developing skills across the tech sector.

AIIA said its members have highlighted the skills shortage as the biggest barrier to growth.

Furthermore, only five per cent of the respondents to the AIIA member survey for this year said graduates are job ready, which the association said is another sign the current training systems need to evolve.

“The policies outlined today by the Albanese Government are very positive for Australia’s tech sector," AIIA chief executive Simon Bush said.

"Technology impacts every sector of the economy and is a core component to the future economic growth of Australia and will be a key driver for productivity growth," Bush said.

"There is much discussion about how developing technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and quantum computing will transform the economy," he added.

"It is vital we have a workforce skilled to harness this. These technologies will create employment opportunities that we need to ensure Australia is as best prepared for this as possible," Bush said.

AIIA believes jobs of the future need to be a priority, with a focus on encouraging and supporting students to seek careers in technology.

The association pointed to the many benefits a career in technology brings, including the high demands for tech skills and a wide range of employment opportunities, and strong remuneration.

Bush said AIIA's Tech and Sustainability white paper [pdf] calls for more investment in the skills needed to support decarbonising the economy through technology.

"Micro credentials are a great way to upskill our workforce," Bush said.

"The NSW TAFE, University of Technology Sydney, and Macquarie University iniative using micro credentials as a pathway to an undergraduate degree is a perfect example of how they are supporting reskiliing workers," Bush added.