AirBridge Networks launches all-in-one emergency connectivity solution

By on
Doug Stephens, AirBridge Networks.

CRN Impact Awards finalist Air ridge Networks said it has developed an all-in-one remote communications solution, particularly for disaster stricken areas.

Known as the AirBridge Rapid Network Infrastructure, or ARNI Control, the unit provides two Vocus Satellite Starlink service modules, which can deliver up to 500 megabits per second.

AirBridge said the bandwidth comes with low latencies as well.

"Our partnership with Vocus has been very exciting because we were able to bring the Starlink service to communities almost a year ahead of any other provider," Doug Stephens, the founder of AirBridge Networks and the company's managing director, said.

"We are using the absolute best of technology and components for ARNI – in terms of communications, this is regional Australia’s best defence," Stephens added.

ARNI Control also provides Wi-Fi, citizens' band radio, mobile service booster and long-distance point-to-multipoint (PTMP).

The system's power management comprises an electric start inverter generator, high performance solar panels, lithium-ion battiers, a direct current to direct current battery management system, and a 2000 Watt inverter.

Stephens is a Far North resident and said multuple counciles in the disaster prone region have expressed interest in ARNI Control.

