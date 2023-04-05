Aircall launches new AI transcription features to assist SMBs

Sydney-based telco Aircall has launched new AI features that provide transcription capabilities for sales and support teams, aiming to increase performance and productivity.

Aircall have said the “easy-to-use” call and voicemail transcription AI features have been designed to address the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs).

The AI will replace manual call transcriptions, meaning employees can spend more time having conversations.

Support for both English and French is built in, with more languages set to be made available in the future.

It can process one minute of audio in nine seconds, and synchronises with existing CRM setups to efficiently browse through deals with a direct link to the recording and transcript.

These features will also provide business insights that can improve efficiencies in sales and support teams, increase company productivity and deliver optimal customer experience.

Aircall said these insights will also provide improved understanding of the end needs of customers, which can be used to create assets for training and to better monitor team performance.

The company is also aiming to reduce the cost many SMBs face in subscribing to third-party vendors outside of their existing tech suite.

“The SaaS industry is being reshaped by AI and the results are improvements in user experience, efficiency, and revenue growth,” Aircall co-founder and chief technology and product officer Pierre-Baptiste Béchu said.

“At Aircall, we believe this technology should be as accessible for small to medium-sized businesses as it is for larger enterprises.

The functionality of our AI features is designed to meet the exact needs of our customers, and drive performance through conversation.”

“This isn’t AI built to replace—but to empower and to retain the ethics of customer support through human connection."

"The launch of our new AI features is the first step in Aircall's vision—and for many SMBs, it’ll be theirs too,” Béchu concluded.