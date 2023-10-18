Airservices prepares for major digital transformation project

Airservices Australia is looking for IT partners to develop an integrated monitoring and event management (IMEM) platform to transform its service management environment.

The platform will underpin the agency’s new virtualised service management and integrated services operations centre (ISOC), which will replace its physical technical operations centres (TOC) in Brisbane and Melbourne, which the agency said are “approaching end of supportable life.”

The request for tender states that the IMEM platform will monitor its enterprise IT services and OT, which consists of communications, navigation and surveillance technologies across Australia.

It will also monitor the agency's network infrastructure, including routers, switches, firewalls and wireless access points, and progressively integrate with in-house and MSP platforms VTScada, ServiceNow, Zabbix, Icinga2 and Splunk.

Airservices said the selected partner will be required to assess, design and implement the IMEM platform and provide an ongoing managed service.

“Currently the TOC perform these monitoring and control functions in a highly manual way and are reactive to the environment because of an inefficient end-to-end view of enterprise service availability,” the tender stated.

“As part of modernisation, Airservices is transforming the Technical Operations Centre into the Integrated Service Operations Centre (ISOC).”

“To fully realise the benefits associated with major project and program investments, there is a need to adopt and align a unified approach to the way we plan, design, operate and improve monitoring services.”

The project will begin in the first quarter of 2024, with completion expected by the end of the 2024 financial year.

In 2018, ASG Group won an $84 million contract with Airservices to deliver a secure cloud platform and virtual desktop as a service (VDaaS).

That contract had a life of five years, with an option to renew for a further five.