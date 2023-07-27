Airwallex ANZ sees 115 per cent revenue increase

By on
Airwallex ANZ sees 115 per cent revenue increase
Luke Latham, Airwallex.

Australian-born payments company Airwallex achieved a 115 per cent increase in revenue across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) in the past year.

Founded in 2015 in Melbourne, the company’s financial platform manages payments, treasury and spend management to embedded finance.

Airwallex also revealed it delivered a global revenue growth of 120 per cent over the past year, and a global transaction volume growth of 77 per cent year over year. It was valued at US$5.6 billion at its October 2022 Series E extension funding.

Airwallex ANZ general manager, Luke Latham, who took on the role earlier this month, said the figures highlighted that the business community was “crying out” for partners that would boost their productivity.

The Aussie payments company also opened its second Australian office, in Sydney, earlier this month.

“We now have around 200 staff in Australia and 1,400 globally, with plans to continue to grow our workforce and our new Sydney office is an important part of that future,” Latham said.

The company has a customer base of over 15,000 customers in ANZ, including Qantas, Culture Kings, Stake, Mr Yum, Employment Hero, Kogan, Freelancer.com, Camilla and EUC.

Some of its global customers include SHEIN, Brex, Rippling and Navan.

“In the current economic environment, businesses face immense internal pressure to grow while reducing overheads. That’s exactly why Airwallex’s global financial platform is proving to be  appealing to so many,” Latham said.

Got a news tip for our journalists? Share it with us anonymously here.
Copyright © CRN Australia. All rights reserved.
Tags:
airwallex luke latham software

Partner Content

Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
Microsoft MSP Falco soars with Dicker Data's wind beneath its wings
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
How to record & analyse Microsoft Teams communications to minimise the risk of regulatory breaches
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
Bringing the cyber security lessons of 2022 into 2023
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
How to implement effective Essential Eight risk mitigation in a hostile cyberthreat environment
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge
Why an onshore security cloud gives your MSP business an edge

Sponsored Whitepapers

As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
As transformation accelerates, sustainability has never been more important
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Sustainability in the IT Channel: Electricity 4.0 Strategy 2023
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
Opportunity in the ANZ market for UCaaS with Zoom and Tradewinds
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
How can partners develop sustainability strategies? A Canalys ebook for Schneider Electric
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth
ArrowSphere: The cloud delivery and management platform for powering digital growth

Most Read Articles

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs

SAP unveils new sovereign cloud capabilities, creating 70 jobs
Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages

Eight telcos warned for not providing enough notice for outages
Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism

Microsoft to offer free security products after criticism
6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

6pillars.ai names Paul Tompkins as CGO

Log In

Email:
Password:
  |  Forgot your password?